How to Watch the Pacers vs. Bucks NBA Playoff Series Without Cable

Quick Answer: Watch the Pacers vs. Bucks playoff series online with DirecTV Stream, Sling, or Hulu + Live TV.

Unlike the series between the No. 3 and No. 6 seeds in the Western Conference, the Eastern Conference matchup between the Pacers and Bucks has been ultra-competitive so far. The Pacers enter Game 3 on Friday off a resounding 125-108 win in Game 2 and looking to sustain that momentum. The Bucks will still be without former MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, making this game that much more of an uphill battle for Milwaukee. Both teams will leave it all on the line as they push for that 2-1 series lead.

Excited for the 2024 NBA playoff series between the Mavericks and Clippers but don’t have cable? Here’s a quick guide to streaming every game online. Plus, get all the details, including the upcoming TV schedule.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Bucks Playoff Games Without Cable

The Pacers vs. Bucks’ playoff games will be broadcast on ESPN, TNT, or NBA TV. If you’ve cut the cord, you’ll need a live TV streaming service that carries these channels. Below are some of our streaming service recommendations — all of which offer ESPN, TNT, and NBA TV.

Stream Pacers vs Bucks on DirecTV Stream

If you’re a sports fan, DirecTV Stream is a solid pick. It’s got all the NBA playoff channels: ABC, TNT, ESPN, and NBA TV. The entertainment package starts at $79.99/month, giving you ABC, TNT, and ESPN. Or, opt for the Choice package at $108.99/month to add NBA TV. The best part is that you can try it free with DirecTV Stream’s five-day trial here.

DirecTV Stream

get free triaL

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

Stream Pacers vs Bucks on Sling

Sling’s affordability is hard to beat. Their Blue package is only $40/month and has both TNT and ABC (in some places). Plus, you can grab NBA TV for more playoff games with the Sports Extra add-on.

Sling

Get Sling $40+

Sling is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services, with packages starting at $40 a month. You can get up to 46 channels in the Sling Orange + Blue plan, plus more with Sling’s add-ons.

Stream Pacers vs Bucks on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is a personal favorite of mine. It includes TNT, ESPN, and ABC, covering most of the NBA playoff action. Starting at $76.99/month, you get over 95 live TV channels, plus access to ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (on-demand). Get a three-day free trial here.

Hulu + Live TV

Get Free trial

Hulu + Live TV bundles together Hulu’s on-demand library and over 95 live TV channels, including local channels and almost all popular national channels. Subscriptions also include ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional cost. Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.

Can You Get Free Pacers vs Bucks Playoff Live Streams?

Want to catch the Pacers vs Bucks game for free? With DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV‘s free trials, you can watch games without spending a dime — just cancel before it ends to avoid charges.

When Are Pacers vs Bucks Games? 2024 Playoff Series Schedule

The Pacers and Bucks started their 2024 playoff series with Game 1 on April 21st. If things get really intriguing, Game 7 is set for May 5th. Here’s the current schedule for the Pacers vs. Bucks series, with times in ET:

Game 1: Apr. 21

Pacers 94 vs. Bucks 109

Game 2: Apr. 23

Pacers 125 vs. Bucks 108

Game 3: Bucks @ Pacers

Friday, April 26 (5:30 p.m. on ESPN)

Game 4: Bucks @ Pacers

Sunday, April 28 (7 p.m. on TNT)

Game 5: Pacers @ Bucks

Tuesday, April 30 (TBD, TBD)*

Game 6: Bucks @ Pacers

TBD (TBD, TBD)*

Game 7: Pacers @ Bucks

TBD (TBD, TBD)*

* if necessary

Be sure to give one of the above streaming services a try to watch the 2024 Pacers vs Bucks playoff series online.

