Watch: P.J. Walker talks about Panthers’ backup quarterback competition

The Panthers won’t be playing Sam Darnold and the rest of their first-unit players in tomorrow’s preseason opener against the Colts. P.J. Walker will be getting the start at quarterback against his former team, giving him the first opportunity to get a leg up in the QB2 competition against Will Grier.

After yesterday’s joint practice with Indianapolis, Walker spoke about his mindset and sense of urgency going into the preseason.

Still no set QB2. I asked PJ Walker if there is a greater sense of urgency going into this season. #Panthers@1340AMFOXSports pic.twitter.com/PFrwFeEJug — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) August 13, 2021

