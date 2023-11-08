Watch Ovie Oghoufo discuss the difficulties of defending Jalen Milroe and Alabama's offense
LSU football edge rusher Ovie Oghoufo discusses the difficulties of defending Alabama's offense and Jalen Milroe.
Milroe matched star LSU QB Jayden Daniels as they traded explosive plays for much of the game.
Milroe and LSU's Jayden Daniels traded offensive blows in a critical SEC West battle and showed why they both belong in the Heisman conversation.
It’s a tale of strength versus strength in this highly intriguing SEC matchup.
After another abysmal offensive outing, Saleh was left to defend his starting quarterback again.
There wasn't any movement at the top of the rankings after Week 10.
The game total is sitting at 29 after opening at 29.5. If it closes below 30.5, the matchup will be the lowest college football total in the last 30 years.
For UCLA, building the No. 4 team in the country took a little bit of everything. A top sophomore class, a fifth-year senior and a sought-after transfer all coming together to build a team that at least on paper, looks like a championship-caliber squad.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde break down the latest news in the Michigan sign-stealing scandal and what punishments may soon come down the line.
"We think that's the best opportunity for our football team right now," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters.
Panthers coach Frank Reich says there's a possibility that the newly added linebacker plays against Bears.
