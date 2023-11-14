Watch: Over the weekend, Rutgers football offered a 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman who is also a sprinter (and runs the 100 meters)

Mekhi Becton, move over. Pennsylvania offensive lineman Joshua Williams might have you beat. Williams was offered by Rutgers over the weekend and is not only an impressively sized offensive lineman, but the prospect can really move.

Williams, who checks in at a Big Ten-ready 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, is also a sprinter at Haverford School (Haverford, Pennsylvania). He runs a sub-13 seconds time in the 100 meters.

Rutgers is now officially involved along with offers from Boston College, Cal, Cincinnati, Duke, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

The speed from Williams, at his size, is impressive. No wonder the class of 2025 prospect is becoming one of the top recruits in the nation.

Have you ever seen a Big Man roll? The Haverford School @JoshWilliams468 shows off some speed in the 100m dash clocking 12.8 seconds. Go Fords pic.twitter.com/Probd4KBP4 — Haverford Track (@FordsTrack) April 21, 2023

At the 2020 NFL combine, Becton wowed NFL teams with a 5.1 time in the 40, running that at a size of 6-foot-7 and 364 pounds. He would go on to become a first-round pick of the New York Jets.

A three-star recruit, he is the No. 13 prospect in Pennsylvania and the No. 20 interior offensive lineman nationally per 247Sports.,

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire