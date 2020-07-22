WATCH: Outlaws epic between Donny Schatz, Kyle Larson, Brad Sweet

Even when Kyle Larson isn’t winning dirt races, he still seems to be involved in something memorable — such as the finish to the latest race on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car circuit.

In Tuesday night’s Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver, Pennsylvania, Larson came up just short in pursuit of his sixth consecutive sprint car victory (and his fourth in a row in the Outlaws). But he still was involved in a thrilling three-way battle for the victory with 10-time series champion Donny Schatz and defending series champion Brad Sweet.

After Larson and his brother-in-law Sweet fiercely battled for the lead with three laps remaining, Schatz crept back into the picture and passed both over the final lap and a half — sweeping from third to first on the final lap in roughly 5 seconds.

“It’s fun to race like that,” Schatz said after retaking the points lead from Sweet with his 297 career victory. “Those guys are good. That’s what you guys pay to see.”

.@DIRTVision REPLAY: After an intense battle with @DonnySchatz and @BradSweet49, Kyle Larson comes home in second at the Silver Cup at @Lernerville Speedway! #LiveNOS pic.twitter.com/QQjW1OP5bN — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) July 22, 2020





Kyle Larson Larson passed Sweet off the last corner to finish second — his first time off the top step of a World of Outlaws race in weeks.

“Hate that I let (Schatz) by because I felt like I would have had a good shot at Brad, but it was a fun race, fun to have three of us battle for a win there coming down late, just came up short,” he said. “I would have liked to get a win and keep the streak going but still another podium tonight.”

Watch the final nine laps below in the highlight video from the race.

The World of Outlaws continues its Pennsylvania swing at Lincoln Speedway and then Friday-Saturday at famed Williams Grove Speedway.

NOS Energy Drink Feature (40 Laps) – 1. 15-Donny Schatz [6][$25,000]; 2. 57-Kyle Larson [3][$7,000]; 3. 49-Brad Sweet [1][$5,000]; 4. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [7][$4,000]; 5. 41-David Gravel [5][$3,000]; 6. 2-Carson Macedo [2][$2,900]; 7. 7S-Jason Sides [21][$2,800]; 8. 14-Parker Price-Miller [4][$2,700]; 9. 1S-Logan Schuchart [9][$2,600]; 10. 49X-Tim Shaffer [18][$2,500]; 11. 5-Brent Marks [8][$2,400]; 12. 15K-Chad Kemenah [14][$2,300]; 13. 11K-Kraig Kinser [19][$2,200]; 14. 2M-Kerry Madsen [10][$2,100]; 15. 83-Daryn Pittman [22][$2,000]; 16. 42-Sye Lynch [15][$1,500]; 17. 9-Kasey Kahne [16][$1,300]; 18. 46-Michael Bauer [23][$1,200]; 19. 33M-Mason Daniel [25][$]; 20. 18-Gio Scelzi [13][$1,200]; 21. 3-Jac Haudenschild [20][$1,200]; 22. 11-Carl Bowser [26][$]; 23. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [12][$1,200]; 24. 2C-Wayne Johnson [24][$1,200]; 25. 1A-Jacob Allen [11][$1,200]; 26. 55-Hunter Schuerenburg [17][$1,200]; Lap Leaders: Brad Sweet 1-6, 28-32, 34-39; Donny Schatz 7-27, 33, 40.

