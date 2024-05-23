How to watch OU softball vs Florida State in Norman Super Regional of NCAA Tournament
The No. 2-seeded OU softball team will host No. 15 Florida State in the Norman Super Regional of the NCAA Tournament at Love's Field.
OU (52-6) begins the best-of-three series against Florida State (46-14) with Game 1 at 6 p.m. Thursday. This is a rematch of last year's Women's College World Series championship, which saw the Sooners secure their third straight title.
Here's everything you need to know:
How to watch Game 1 of OU softball vs Florida State in Norman Super Regional
Date: Thursday, May 23
Time: 6 p.m. CT
Where: Love's Field in Norman
How to watch, listen to Game 1 of OU softball vs Florida State in Norman Super Regional
TV: ESPN2
How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)
OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7
Norman Super Regional schedule
Game 1: Oklahoma vs Florida State at 6 p.m. Thursday (ESPN2)
Game 2: Oklahoma vs Florida State at 7 p.m. Friday
Game 3 (If necessary): Oklahoma vs Florida State at TBD Saturday
