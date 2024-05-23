How to watch OU softball vs Florida State in Norman Super Regional of NCAA Tournament

The No. 2-seeded OU softball team will host No. 15 Florida State in the Norman Super Regional of the NCAA Tournament at Love's Field.

OU (52-6) begins the best-of-three series against Florida State (46-14) with Game 1 at 6 p.m. Thursday. This is a rematch of last year's Women's College World Series championship, which saw the Sooners secure their third straight title.

Here's everything you need to know:

How to watch Game 1 of OU softball vs Florida State in Norman Super Regional

Date: Thursday, May 23

Time: 6 p.m. CT

Where: Love's Field in Norman

How to watch, listen to Game 1 of OU softball vs Florida State in Norman Super Regional

TV: ESPN2

How to watch online: Watch ESPN (here's how to stream it live)

OU radio: KRXO-FM 107.7

Norman Super Regional schedule

Game 1: Oklahoma vs Florida State at 6 p.m. Thursday (ESPN2)

Game 2: Oklahoma vs Florida State at 7 p.m. Friday

Game 3 (If necessary): Oklahoma vs Florida State at TBD Saturday

