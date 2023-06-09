Watch OU softball respond with back-to-back home runs in World Series game
Oklahoma immediately responded to Florida State taking the lead in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series finals on Thursday by adding two runs on two separate home runs win the fifth inning.
The scores for the Sooners came after Florida State's Mack Leonard hit a ball deep give the Seminoles a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth.
Then, OU's Cydney Sanders hit a home run to tie the game in fifth inning and Grace Lyons put her team ahead with a home-run of her own.
Should the Sooners earn a win Thursday, they will claim their third straight national championship.
Take a look at each of the home runs here:
Florida State's Mack Leonard hits home run
.@mackleonard31 swings and puts the Seminoles on the board! 💥#WCWS x 🎥 ESPN / @FSU_Softball pic.twitter.com/BhcgV0ZWvO
— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 9, 2023
OU's Cydney Sanders' home runs ties college softball championship game
Just like that 💥 @SandersCydney
T5 | OU 1, FSU 1 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/QfaQe2Z4yT
— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 9, 2023
Grace Lyons gives OU softball the lead with home run in World Series game
It was only right for the 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 🥹 @grace_lyons5
T5 | OU 2, FSU 1 | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/gsLMibc2hr
— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 9, 2023
This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma softball: Grace Lyons, Cydney Sanders home runs highlights