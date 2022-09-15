How to watch OU 5-star QB commit Jackson Arnold and Denton Guyer Friday Night vs. Prosper

Oklahoma five-star quarterback commit Jackson Arnold is off to a tremendous start to his senior season with Denton Guyer.

After helping Guyer reach the Texas state championship game in his first season as a starter, Arnold is averaging four total touchdowns per game. Arnold has completed 65% of his passes for 832 yards, 10 touchdowns and zero interceptions. He leads Guyer in rushing with 133 yards on 16 attempts with three rushing

Guyer is 3-0 on the season and outscoring their opponents by an average score of 47-18. Up next is the 3-0 Prosper Eagles. Prosper holds wins over Euless Trinity, Sacshe, and Rockwell to start the season.

This Friday night, you can watch Jackson Arnold and teammates Ryan Yaites and Peyton Bowen take on Prosper via WFAA’a YouTube channel or on WFAA+ live at 7 p.m. central time.

THIS WEEK on 𝙁𝙍𝙄𝘿𝘼𝙔 𝙉𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏 𝙁𝙊𝙊𝙏𝘽𝘼𝙇𝙇@ProsperEaglesFB at @DentonGuyer_FB, in a matchup of two 3-0 teams that are ranked in the state in 6A. Watch live, Friday at 7, on the @WFAA YouTube channel, or on the brand new WFAA+, via @AmazonFireTV or @ROKU. pic.twitter.com/w39ZUAByGG — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 11, 2022

Jackson Arnold was the first player in the 2023 recruiting class to commit to the Oklahoma Sooners after the arrival of Brent Venables. Since January, he’s only seen his status grow after winning Elite 11 MVP honors and earning consensus five-star status.

Friday night provides a fantastic opportunity to see a future Oklahoma Sooner and other top players in the state of Texas in action.

Story continues

List

Oklahoma commit Jackson Arnold electric in Guyer’s 50-27 win Thursday night

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow John on Twitter @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire