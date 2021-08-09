Watch The Otherworldly Video For Sleep Token’s ‘The Love You Want’

Sleep Token - Photo: Andy Ford

Sleep Token have released “The Love You Want,” the second single from their forthcoming album This Place Will Become Your Tomb. You can check it out below.

Anonymous, silent, masked, armed with a staggering vocal range, a deft touch on the keyboards, plus a live approach that is never less than fully engaged; Sleep Token is the unique, broad-based vision of one individual.

"The Love You Want" features on Sleep Token’s second studio album, This Place Will Become Your Tomb, which will be released on September 24 2021 via Spinefarm. This new 12-track offering delves further into the enigmatic universe of Sleep Token, pushing boundaries and blurring genres, whilst retaining their signature sound.

Sleep Token recently headlined the second stage at the historic Download Pilot event. Their performance was standout, with Upset dubbing it “The most truly engaging, absolutely unmissable, performance of the weekend.” Elsewhere, The Telegraph called it “impressively accomplished,” whilst Distorted Sound claimed Sleep Token delivered “what was comfortably the most mesmerizing, enchanting, incredible set I have ever seen.”

The band will perform at ALT+LDN this year, set to take place on August 30 at Clapham Common. Sleep Token will be performing alongside acts such as Playboi Carti, Architects, Machine Gun Kelly & Princess Nokia.

Beneath the Sleep Token banner, lies the unique, broad-based vision of one individual – anonymous, silent, masked, armed with a staggering vocal range, a deft touch on the keyboards, plus a live approach that is never less than fully engaged. The UK underground entity only known as Sleep Token, fronted by Vessel, began the Sundowning ritual June 20th 2019 with "The Night Does Not Belong To God".

Sleep Token began to release their ‘offerings’ bi-weekly, released Thursday’s at Sundown BST with accompanying visualizers. Each offering had its own emblem, establishing the Sleep Token universe on the debut album Sundowning. This June 18, 2021, the cycle begins again but born anew.

Pre-order This Place Will Become Your Tomb.

