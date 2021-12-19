How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time for tonight’s game

It’s the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight on NBC as the race for the playoffs heats up. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could win their first division title since 2007 with a win or tie on Sunday. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

The New Orleans Saints (6-7) picked up their first victory since Halloween last Sunday, delivering a crushing 30-9 blow to the New York Jets. RB Alvin Kamara recorded a career-high 27 carries with four catches for 145 total offensive yards and a touchdown in his first game back. Kamara had missed the last four games dealing with knee and hamstring injuries and according to Saints head coach Sean Payton, the running back brought “some real good juice and energy” in a win that kept the team’s playoff hopes alive. The Saints are currently 11th in the NFC with four games left on the season. New Orleans has not missed the playoffs since the 2016 season.

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-3) defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-27 in overtime on Sunday, earning their fourth consecutive win. Brady went 31-of-46 for 363 yards and two touchdowns, overtaking Drew Brees for the most pass completions in NFL history. The Buccaneers are second in the NFC and will still have the opportunity to earn a playoff spot on Sunday even if they lose with an Atlanta Falcons win on Sunday and Minnesota Vikings win on Monday night.

NBC News political correspondent Steve Kornacki will be back on Football Night in America this week to trade election result breakdowns for NFL playoff picture scenarios. Kornacki will join the show for the remainder of the regular season and will be a part of NBC Sports’ coverage of Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 13.

How to watch New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

Where : Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida

When : Sunday, December 19

Start Time : 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff; live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night In America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live : Watch live on Peacock or with the NBC Sports App

