WATCH: Oregon’s new WR Evan Stewart shows elite upside in highlight film

Thursday, January 11th was a day of good news for the Oregon Ducks and their fans. First and foremost, Dan Lanning reaffirmed his loyalty to Oregon, despite a head coaching vacancy at Alabama — one of the most sought-after jobs in college football.

But, the good news didn’t end there. Late on Thursday night, the Ducks received a commitment from Texas A&M wide receiver transfer, Evan Stewart.

Over two seasons, Stewart played 18 games with the Aggies, racking up 1163 receiving yards and 6 TDs along the way. Oregon will face the tough task of replacing star WR Troy Franklin in 2024, and Stewart could be a big help in bolstering their receiving corps.

Below is a bit of Stewart’s film in two years at Texas A&M. The junior receiver has great hands, elite route-running, and is dangerous after the catch in open space, all of which shows up on his film.

We may not see Stewart participate in spring football this year as he recovers from some injuries and gets ready for the 2024 season, but it’s safe to say that fans should be excited to watch him play as soon as possible.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire