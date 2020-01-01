The 106th Rose Bowl is underway!

Oregon won the toss and elected to receive.

Starting with the ball on their 25-yard line, the Ducks rushed it three times (Verdell-- 9 yards, Dye-- 3 yards, Herbert-- 3 yards) before Herbert connected with Juwan Johnson for 16 yds to the Wisconsin 44 for a 1st down.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The drive concluded with a Herbert rush from the four yard line.

WATCH

The Ducks strike first 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PJv9Soxfpo — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2020

The Ducks drive too 12 plays, went 75 yards took used 5:07.

Surprisingly, Herbert connected with Hunter Kampmoyer twice for 24 yards. Kampmoyer was targeted three times. His two receptions are already a season-high for the junior from Bishop, CA.

Oregon didn't hold the lead for long, though.

A mere seconds, actually.

LOOK AT THAT SPEED 😳 pic.twitter.com/ec8ju8gxHA — ESPN (@espn) January 1, 2020

Aron Cruickshank returned the Camden Lewis kickoff for 95 yds and a TD.

On Oregon's next drive, Justin Herbert's pass was intercepted Jack Sanborn, leading to a Wisconsin field goal.

The first quarter ended with Wisconsin possessing the ball on the Oregon 38.

SCORE: Wisconsin 10, Oregon 7

Stats:

Total Yards: Oregon-- 71 yards, Wisconsin--61 yards

Passing: Oregon-- 7-11, 59 yards, Wisconsin-- 3-5, 25 yards

Rushing: Oregon-- 12 yards, Wisconsin-- 36 yards

Story continues

WATCH: Oregon and Wisconsin trade touchdowns in the first quarter of the 106th Rose Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest