WATCH: Oregon and Wisconsin trade touchdowns in the first quarter of the 106th Rose Bowl

The 106th Rose Bowl is underway!
Oregon won the toss and elected to receive.
Starting with the ball on their 25-yard line, the Ducks rushed it three times (Verdell-- 9 yards, Dye-- 3 yards, Herbert-- 3 yards) before Herbert connected with Juwan Johnson for 16 yds to the Wisconsin 44 for a 1st down.
The drive concluded with a Herbert rush from the four yard line.
The Ducks drive too 12 plays, went 75 yards took used 5:07.
Surprisingly, Herbert connected with Hunter Kampmoyer twice for 24 yards. Kampmoyer was targeted three times. His two receptions are already a season-high for the junior from Bishop, CA.
Oregon didn't hold the lead for long, though.
A mere seconds, actually.
Aron Cruickshank returned the Camden Lewis kickoff for 95 yds and a TD.
On Oregon's next drive, Justin Herbert's pass was intercepted Jack Sanborn, leading to a Wisconsin field goal.
The first quarter ended with Wisconsin possessing the ball on the Oregon 38.
SCORE: Wisconsin 10, Oregon 7
Stats:
Total Yards: Oregon-- 71 yards, Wisconsin--61 yards
Passing: Oregon-- 7-11, 59 yards, Wisconsin-- 3-5, 25 yards
Rushing: Oregon-- 12 yards, Wisconsin-- 36 yards
