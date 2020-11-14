How to watch: Oregon State Beavers at Washington Huskies

How to watch: Oregon State at Washington originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The 2020 Pac-12 season is now in full swing!

And the Oregon State Beavers (0-1) are hitting the road. The Beavs and Washington Huskies (0-0) will kickoff from Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington at 8:00pm PT.

A quick glance at the Huskies:

As the Huskies begin the Pac-12 season Saturday it will also be the first game for new head coach Jimmy Lake. Coach Lake had spent the last six seasons on the UW defensive staff.

UW was scheduled to begin the season last Saturday at California, but that game was cancelled after a Cal player tested positive for COVID-19 and with protocols in place, too many Cal Bear players had to quarantine and were unable to play.

Washington lists just four returning starters on offense and just five on defense; however, 13 different players have started at least one game on offense and 11 on defense.

As for Oregon State, OSU is coming off a 38-28 loss to the Washington Cougars in week 1.

The Beavers finished second in the Pac-12 North in 2019 and in year two under head coach Jonathan Smith. Can the Beavs carry that momentum over to this season ahead? The opportunity lies ahead against Washington State.

GAME INFORMATION:

WHO: Oregon State at Washington

WHEN: 8:00 PM (PT) kickoff

WHERE: Husky Stadium, Seattle Washington

TV: FS1

RADIO: Beaver Sports Radio Network