How to watch: Oregon State Beavers vs. Washington State Cougars

NBCSNW Staff

The 2020 Pac-12 season is finally here!

The Oregon State Beavers (0-0) are set to host the Washington State Cougars (0-0) at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Oregon.

A quick glance at the Cougars:

  • This will be the debut for new head coach Nick Rolovich (from the University of Hawaii); Mike Leach took the head coaching vacancy at Mississippi State this season.
  • The Cougs will also start a new quarterback to fill the shoes Anthony Gordon left behind.
  • How will a new QB impact the offense? Perhaps the typical air raid is out and the Cougs rely on the ground attack more with Max Borghi.

The Beavers finished second in the Pac-12 North in 2019 and in year two under head coach Jonathan Smith. Can the Beavs carry that momentum over to this season ahead? The opportunity lies ahead against Washington State.

GAME INFORMATION:

WHO: Oregon State vs. Washington State

WHEN: 7:30 PM (PT) kickoff

WHERE: Reser Stadium; Corvallis, Oregon 

TV: FS1

RADIO: Beaver Sports Radio Network