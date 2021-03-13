How to Watch: Oregon State Beavers vs. Colorado Buffaloes in the Pac-12 Championship Game

How to Watch: Beavers vs. Buffaloes in the Pac-12 Championship Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

A day after eliminating the No.1 Oregon Ducks in the semifinals, Oregon State (16-12, 10-10 Pac-12) will face Colorado (22,-7, 14-6 Pac-12) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the championship game of the Pac-12 Tournament at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Picked last in the Pac-12 preseason poll, Oregon State makes the Pac-12 Championship for the first time since 1988. It's their second time in the championship game.

The Beavers pulled off a 75-64 victory behind Ethan Thompson's five 3-pointers, which ties a career-high.

Other notable stats:

Zach Reichle leads the team and is fifth in the Pac-12 in assist/turnover ratio (2.18)

Warith Alatishe has scored in double figures in eight of the last 10 games and has posted a double-double in three of the last four games

Jarod Lucas is ninth in the nation in free throw percentage at 90.0% (90-for-100)

Roman Silva leads the team in field goal percentage at 65.6% (61-for-93)

Gianni Hunt shot a team-best 40.4% (19-for-47) from beyond the arc in Pac-12 play

Rodrigue Andela is averaging 10.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in the first two Pac-12 Tournament games; he averaged 4.0 points and 4.2 boards during the regular season.

Oregon State enters the championship game as the No. 5 seed. Colorado is the No. 3 seed.

The game will tip-off at 7:30 pm on ESPN and will be called by Dave Pasch and Bill Walton.

More information on the match-up:

Oregon State is 13-20 all-time in the Pac-12 Tournament; Colorado is 15-8.

Wayne Tinkle is 5-5 all-time in the Pac-12 Tournament; Tad Boyle is 15-8.

The No. 3 seed and No. 5 seed have never played each other in the Pac-12 Tournament.

Oregon State is 0-3 against Colorado in the Pac-12 Tournament: March 9, 2013: Colorado 64, Oregon State 58 March 11, 2015: Colorado 78, Oregon State 71 March 14, 2019: Colorado 73, Oregon State 58

Oregon State is 0-1 all-time in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game. March 13, 1988: No. 1 Arizona 93, No. 2 Oregon State 67

Oregon State is 3-2 as the No. 5 seed in the Pac-12 Tournament: March 6, 1987: No. 4 California 64, No. 5 Oregon State 57 March 10, 2005: No. 5 Oregon State 79, No. 4 UCLA 72 March 11, 2005: No. 1 Arizona 90, No. 5 Oregon State 59 March 11, 2021: No. 5 Oregon State 83, No. 4 UCLA 79 March 12, 2021: No. 5 Oregon State 75, No. 1 Oregon 64

Colorado swept the series this season: Feb. 8 in Boulder: Colorado 78, Oregon State 49 Feb. 20 in Corvallis: Colorado 61, Oregon State 57

Colorado leads the overall series over Oregon State, 18-9. Colorado is 3-0 in neutral site games. Oregon State is 6-5 in games played in Corvallis. Colorado is 10-3 in games played in Boulder.

Colorado has won three-consecutive games in the series.

It will be an uphill battle for the Beavs Saturday night, but they could use the momentum of defeating the Oregon Ducks to propel them Saturday night to claim the Pac-12 Championship Trophy.