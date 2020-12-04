How to Watch: Oregon State Beavers at Utah Utes originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Coming off a thrilling victory over rival Oregon last Friday, the Oregon State Beavers now turn their focus to the Utah Utes.

The Beavers (2-2) will take on the Utes (0-2) at Rice Eccles Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. PT.

When the Beavers head to Salt Lake City, they will be without starting QB Tristan Gebbia, who suffered a hamstring injury vs. Oregon while attempting a goal-line QB sneak during the closing minutes of Friday’s win.

Gebbia came up limping and did not return to the game.

With Gebbia sidelined, backup quarterback Chance Nolan will likely his shot under center. Nolan came in following Gebbia’s injury and would score the eventual game-winning touchdown to give the Beavs their first win over the Ducks since 2016.

Several reports circulated early Saturday that star running back Jermar Jefferson did not travel with the team to Salt Lake City due to COVID-19 protocols. This would be a brutal blow to the Beavers offense as he's rushed for 675 yards and 7 touchdowns through the Oregon State's four games this season.

As for Utah, the Utes haven’t gotten off to the best start. In two games, the offense has given up an atrocious nine turnovers. It’s an unfortunate eyesore Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig said needed to be fixed, starting Saturday vs. Oregon State.

“I’m disgusted with it, not surprised. Disgusted,” Ludwig said during this week's availability. “No, I didn’t see it coming. We have been a very good ball security football team. It is a constant point of emphasis with every player on the offensive unit. But obviously, we have to do a much better job of taking care of the football. It’s all about the ball. We’ve got to do a much better job, starting with the quarterback position.”

Here’s a couple of quick-hits ahead of Saturday’s game:

Oregon State running back Jermar Jefferson is coming off four consecutive 100-yard rushing efforts. In Utah, he looked to become the first Oregon State running back with five-consecutive 100-yard efforts vs. conference foes since Steven Jackson in 2002.

The Beavers lead the all-time series, 11-10-1, dating back to 1931.

Oregon State is coming off its first win over a top-25 (and top-10) team since a 35-27 victory over Arizona State in 2014.

Utah has won six of its last eight games against the Beavers.

GAME INFORMATION:

Who: Oregon State at Utah

When: 7:30 p.m. PT

Where: Rice-Eccles Stadium | Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: ESPN

Radio: Beaver Sports Network