WATCH: Oregon State Beavers locker room is lit after upsetting Oregon Ducks

WATCH: Beavers locker room is lit after upsetting Ducks originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Beaver Nation is riding high!

For the first time since 2016 and only the second time in 13 meetings, the Oregon State Beavers defeated their interstate rival, upsetting the No. 15 Oregon Ducks 41-38.

With the Beavers win, they effectively eliminated the Ducks from College Football Playoff contention. Oregon now has just a 0.2% chance of making it to the CFB Playoffs.

It’s also the first time the Beavs defeated a ranked Oregon team since 2007. OSU won that game 38-21 over the then No. 18 Ducks.

In this contest, OSU running back Jermar Jefferson ended the night with 226 yards rushing and two touchdowns. QB Tristan Gebbia finished 23-37 and 263 yards.

There’s a lot to celebrate.

After the game, Oregon State, now 2-2 on the season, made everyone know how much this game meant to them.

Now, that looks fun!

From afar, Beavers fans were celebrating, too!

Proud of the resilience, persistence, and consistency demonstrated tonight. Go Beavs! — Coach Penniman (@PennimanRay) November 28, 2020

DAM RIGHT!!!!!! — Robin Newell (@livegame16) November 28, 2020

Great win coach!!!!!! Dam proud!!! #GoBeavs OSU Beavers 🦫 — L. A. (@TheWitcher702) November 28, 2020

Enjoy it, Beaver fans!

Live it up!