How to watch Oregon State Beavers football 2024 spring showcase

Oregon State Beavers run out onto the field before the game against the UCLA Bruins in October 2023 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

Oregon State Beavers football will provide fans with their first glimpse at the program's revamped roster this weekend.

OSU will host its annual spring showcase at noon on Saturday at Reser Stadium. The occasion will serve as a big audition for countless players after the Beavers saw a large portion of last year's squad enter the transfer portal following the departure of former head coach Jonathan Smith.

In turn, the Beavers added several marquee names via the portal — including receiver Darrius Clemons (Michigan), defensive lineman Tygee Hill (LSU), and quarterbacks Gevani McCoy (Idaho) and Gabarri Johnson (Missouri).

While details on the official format of the showcase have been sparse, head coach Trent Bray said last week OSU hoped to play a traditional spring game, rather than the modified "offense vs. defense" situation practice that it partook in last spring.

"We're working on that right now," Bray said on April 11. "Really, OK, it's, 'Where are we depth-wise? How do we have to make that work?' We want it to be a game format; that's where we're leaning. We'll see if we've got the bodies to do that."

Here's how to watch and stream Oregon State football's 2024 spring showcase.

Oregon State Beavers football 2024 spring showcase: How to watch

Date: Saturday, April 20

Time: 12 p.m. PT

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Stream: Pac-12 Live

