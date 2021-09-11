WATCH: Oregon RB CJ Verdell scorches Ohio State with 77-yard TD

Luke Easterling
·1 min read
Oregon is giving Ohio State all they can handle, and running back CJ Verdell is leading the way for the Ducks.

After finding the end zone twice in the first half to help Oregon take a 14-7 lead into the locker room, Verdell broke the game wide open with a 77-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the third quarter.

Verdell already has over 150 total yards and three touchdowns, and the Ducks still lead the Buckeyes.

