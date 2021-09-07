WATCH: What Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal said about Ohio State in previewing matchup Saturday

After finding a way to take advantage of opportunities in the second half to take control of the game up in Minneapolis to go 1-0 on the season, the Buckeyes now head back home and prepare to face a highly ranked Oregon Ducks squad.

As most coaches do, Ducks head coach Mario Cristobal met with the local media up in Eugene to preview the Ohio State game and the challenge and opportunity ahead for Oregon. There were no shortages of superlatives and compliments about the Buckeyes coming from the Ducks head coach.

In the event that you didn’t hear all that Cristobal said about Ohio State, we’re repurposing his press conference here thanks to Max Torres of Ducks Digest.

Watch below and watch Cristobal provide updates on some injured players, how dangerous Ohio State is on offense, how well-coached the Buckeyes are, the challenge ahead, and more.

Ohio State and Oregon are set to do battle at Noon EDT on Saturday. FOX has the call in a national broadcast.

