WATCH Oregon football staff congratulates Justin Herbert with car honking caravan

Getting selected in the NFL Draft is one of the greatest moments of these young men's lives.

No wonder they celebrate with their family.

After the Los Angeles Chargers selected Justin Herbert with the sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, he spent the moment with his family as he described on the Pat McAfee Show: "It'll be just my family and I in the living room..."

His football family, however, didn't want to sit out on the fun. Head coach Mario Cristobal and the Oregon coaching staff drove by the Herbert household to honk and congratulate the new face of the Chargers franchise.

They weren't alone in congratulating the Ducks signal-caller as social media loved the landing place for the QB1.

With the selection, Herbert became the fifth quarterback taken in the first round in program history.

In his senior season, Herbert passed for 3,417 yards, 32 touchdowns, and only six interceptions while leading the Ducks to a 12-2 record, a Pac-12 Championship, and a Rose Bowl Championship.

Now he's heading south to the City of Angels and all of Eugene will be cheering him on.

