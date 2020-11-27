How to Watch: Oregon Ducks vs. Oregon State Beavers, TV channel, start time originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

One of the most historic rivalries in all of college football now has its (new) kickoff time.

What was originally set for 4 PM (PT) has now been moved to 4:30 PM (PT).

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (3-0) will head north to Reser Stadium to face the Oregon State Beavers (1-2) on Friday, November 27, the day after Thanksgiving.

The Ducks are currently riding a three-game win streak over the Beavers.

Download and subscribe to the Talkin’ Ducks Podcast.

Game time is set for the Friday showdown in Corvallis on ESPN. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/bZOBtoueq5 — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) November 12, 2020

The Beavs defeated the Cal Golden Bears 31-27 last week to capture their first win of the season. Oregon State RB Jermar Jefferson rushed for 196 yards on 18 carries and one touchdown.

Oregon squeaked by UCLA last week, 38-35. Oregon QB Tyler Shough passed for 334 yards on 30 attempts and three touchdowns.

The Oregon Ducks won't be hiding from anybody, either.

Ranked No. 15 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, Oregon released their uniform combo against Oregon State.

It’s the Nike Vapor Fusion yellow uniform jersey with chrome helmets!

The Oregon Ducks are favored by 13 points, odds provided by our partner PointsBet.

Story continues

Moneyline:

Oregon -460

Oregon State +340

Notice how the Oregon-Oregon State isn't the ‘Civil War’ anymore?

That is because this historic rivalry between Oregon and Oregon State across all sports will have a new name moving forward.

Back in June, Oregon and Oregon State issued a joint statement announcing that neither school will continue to refer to the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry game as the Civil War, due to associations with the American Civil War.

"Today’s announcement is not only right but is a long time coming, and I wish to thank former Duck great Dennis Dixon for raising the question and being the catalyst for change," said Oregon Director of Athletics Rob Mullens. "Thanks also to our current student-athletes for their leadership and input during this process. We must all recognize the power of words and the symbolism associated with the Civil War. This mutual decision is in the best interests of both schools, and I would like to thank Scott Barnes for his diligence as we worked through this process. We look forward to our continued and fierce in-state rivalry with Oregon State in all sports."

The news was taken with mixed feelings. Read more here.

No new name has been revealed at the time of this published article, but we’ve heard “War on the Willamette” and “Platypus Bowl” might be contenders.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Reser Stadium -- Corvallis, Oregon

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 1080 The Fan

---

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.