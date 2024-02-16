Advertisement
WATCH: Oregon Ducks unveil homemade EA Sports College Football 25 trailer

The talk of the college football world on Thursday has been the announcement that one of the most beloved video games in all of sports is coming back at long last, and we finally have a good idea of when the return will take place.

EA Sports College Football 25 is expected to be released this summer, which was announced on Thursday, along with a teaser trailer to get fans excited. Social media has been buzzing in college football circles, with many speculating what game modes would be included, and how many new features fans can look forward to.

The Oregon Ducks took things a step further, which should surprise nobody. On Thursday afternoon, they released their own “trailer” so to speak, with images of their own players in the game, like Tez Johnson, Jurrion Dickey, and Terrance Ferguson, wearing some of the new Oregon uniforms that have been released since the last iteration of the game back in 2014.

Fans enjoyed it. Take a look:

