WATCH: Oregon Ducks unveil homemade EA Sports College Football 25 trailer

The talk of the college football world on Thursday has been the announcement that one of the most beloved video games in all of sports is coming back at long last, and we finally have a good idea of when the return will take place.

EA Sports College Football 25 is expected to be released this summer, which was announced on Thursday, along with a teaser trailer to get fans excited. Social media has been buzzing in college football circles, with many speculating what game modes would be included, and how many new features fans can look forward to.

The Oregon Ducks took things a step further, which should surprise nobody. On Thursday afternoon, they released their own “trailer” so to speak, with images of their own players in the game, like Tez Johnson, Jurrion Dickey, and Terrance Ferguson, wearing some of the new Oregon uniforms that have been released since the last iteration of the game back in 2014.

Fans enjoyed it. Take a look:

first order of business is beating the doogs by no less than a million. then it’s natty season https://t.co/F3z8gHhUhe — T-Mitch (@tswagg821) February 16, 2024

I know @CoachDanLanning going to bring us a National Championship but I have beat him too it😂#GoDucks https://t.co/tXzdDaDAtX — shaun (@chosendevon31) February 16, 2024

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!! ITS ACTUALLY HAPPENING https://t.co/9gD87MH4ME — Ryne Schill (@ryneschill) February 16, 2024

Yeah, It’s really happening! Coming this summer. Full reveal in May #CFB25 pic.twitter.com/yMMXz7OeR8 — EASPORTSCollege (@EASPORTSCollege) February 15, 2024

My tv after I play 19 straight hours of College Football 25 the day it comes out pic.twitter.com/GZ7MLFs9IM — Pregame Empire (@PregameEmpire) February 15, 2024

If mascot mode isn't a part of EA Sports College Football 25 … We riot.pic.twitter.com/9hFQSw9TFi — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) February 15, 2024

It's all fun and games until that NIL screen hits in College Football 25… "Coach I'm gonna need a little something to come here. Texas has a big offer. I'm thinking about 8000 points." pic.twitter.com/4CVsKSvEgO — CC (@TheActualCC) February 15, 2024

Some early screengrabs from EA Sports College Football 25: https://t.co/brmQdFOkcV pic.twitter.com/BQtUq17vv2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 15, 2024

When I lose my 5 star freshman phenom on the new EA Sports College Football game to Ohio State because they paid him $10 million in NIL pic.twitter.com/cghdwuLGaK — SPG (@SPG9814) February 15, 2024

