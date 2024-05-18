How to watch Oregon Ducks softball face No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners in Norman Regional

The Oregon Ducks softball team has been on a roll throughout the season, and it’s landed them in a prime spot in the postseason, making it to the Norman Regional.

Unfortunately, that means they will be going up against the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners, winners of the last three World Series Championships, and six of the last 10 championships.

To say it will be a tough matchup is almost an understatement.

The Ducks advanced in the winners’ bracket with an 8-0 win over a Boston Terriers team that came into the NCAA Tournament No. 1 in the nation in earned run average (ERA).

After finishing third in the Pac-12 regular season, Oregon lost to Utah in the Pac-12 tournament last week. This will be a high-class game between the Ducks — ranked No. 32 in the D1 Softball Rankings — and Oklahoma, ranked No. 2.

How to Watch

When: May 18

What Time: 12:00 p.m. PT.

Where: Love’s Field, Norman, Oklahoma

Streaming: ESPN

The winner of the Norman regional will advance to the Super Regionals, where they have a chance to clinch a spot in the College Softball World Series at the end of the month.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire