What to watch for as the Oregon Ducks take on Saint Mary’s Gaels in Maui Invitational

Oregon Ducks (3-1, 0-0) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (5-0, 0-0)

Date: Tuesday, Nov. 23

Game Time: 7 p.m. PST

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Network: ESPN



The now un-ranked Oregon Ducks got a much-needed victory on Monday night in the first round of the Maui Jim Invitational, downing the Chaminade Silverswords, 73-49.

The Ducks once again got off to a tough shooting start but were able to settle in over the final 30 minutes of the game and use some dominant size down low to advance to the semi-finals, where they will now play the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

Saint Mary’s had an impressive win over Notre Dame on Monday night, and they will certainly pose a tough test for the Ducks.

Oregon Ducks Game Plan

At this point early on in the season, it’s becoming clear that the Ducks are going to live and die based on their shooting percentage. That may seem like a statement that rings true for all teams, but the Ducks have been so hot and cold to start the season that it’s unclear which version of the team we will see each game.

One thing to watch as we go forward, though, is Oregon’s ability to use size in the paint, especially with the return of N’Faly Dante. The big man got some run in the BYU game and played valuable minutes against Chaminade as well. If Dana Altman can roll out a consistent lineup with him and Franck Kepnang on the floor together, it will be hard for teams to stop, and score on.

Saint Mary’s certainly has some size in the middle, especially with 7-foot-4 center Matt Von Komen. Oregon will need to be solid in the paint in order to come out on top in this game.

Saint Mary’s Gaels Game Plan

As we just mentioned, the Gaels have some real size in the middle of the roster, with players that stand 7-foot-4, 6-foot-10, and 6-foot-8 on the roster. While the Ducks also have some big men, they’ve been slower to come along this season due to injuries. If Saint Mary’s can establish a presence down low, Oregon’s post-defense has shown that it can be penetrated so far this year.

Outside of that, though, it’s all about forcing tough shots for Saint Mary’s. With a team that is as streaky shooting the ball as the Ducks, you want to do anything you can to force them into bad looks and make sure not to give them second chance points, especially in the paint.

Key Players to Watch

Oregon Ducks

There are a lot of names that could go here, but I’m the most intrigued to see how Franck Kepnang works with players that are as big or bigger than him. Kepnang has been the energy source for Oregon’s team thus far, and he is always playing with a high motor. However, the Ducks are going to need to rely on him to stay big and vocal in the paint while they try to match up against the Gaels’ size.

Saint Mary’s Gaels

Dan Fotu has been the man in charge for Saint Mary’s so far this season, and his big night against Notre Dame, which included 22 points and a big-time three-pointer in the final minute to win the game, should have all eyes on the forward. So far this year, he is averaging 15 points per game with 5 rebounds on over 60% shooting from the field. If the Ducks can slow him down, they have a good shot at advancing to the final.

Final Score Prediction

This feels like a game that could really go either way and like we said earlier, will likely be based on how well the Ducks are able to shoot it from the field. In the end, though, I simply don’t trust this Oregon team yet, especially on a big stage. I hope I’m proven wrong, and they can manage to find the bottom of the net and apply some pressure defense. However, I am still going to wait to see it before I start predicting Dana Altman’s team to win big games. That BYU game is hard to forget…

Saint Mary’s 72, Oregon 67

Tipico Betting Line

Oregon Ducks -1.5 (All odds courtesy of Tipico Sports Book)

List