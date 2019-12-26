WATCH: Oregon Ducks open Rose Bowl week with trip to Disneyland

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Do you remember the iconic Space Mountain photo of former Oregon running backs LaMichael James and Kenjon Barner from Disneyland circa 2011? Eight years (and three head coaches) later, Oregon backup quarterback Tyler Shough is giving a sneak peak into what the 2019 Oregon football team's visit to the Happiest Place on Earth is like (part of their pre-Rose Bowl tour of Southern California).

Via Shough's Instagram, cornerback Verone McKinley III doesn't appear to love roller coasters.

Shough also called out senior linebacker Bryson Young:

Apparently, Young is a big Star Wars fan:

Here are more updates from the fun day:

The Ducks, The Badgers, and Mickey! pic.twitter.com/GP17fZB33A — Matt Prehm (@MattPrehm) December 26, 2019

The interview the people really want to see. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/KlKJaqg2Ue — Rob Moseley (@DuckFootball) December 26, 2019

Our Oregon Ducks enjoying a day at Disneyland 🌹💚#brotherhood#scoducks pic.twitter.com/YFb8Ad5sL3 — Dana Shough (@danashough) December 27, 2019

Did we miss any videos? Send them along!

On Christmas night, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks assembled in Los Angeles to continue the final stretch of preparation for the biggest game of their Oregon football careers. The Pac-12 Conference champion Ducks (11-2) meet No. 8 Wisconsin (10-3) on Jan. 1 at 2 p.m. in the Rose Bowl (ESPN). Stay tuned for more updates from Pasadena, California.

