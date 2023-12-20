WATCH: Oregon commit Shaq McRoy trolls CU Buffs before choosing the Ducks

Offensive tackle JacQawn ‘Shaq’ McRoy has been committed to the Oregon Ducks since early July, but headed into the early signing window, he was considered the likely candidate to flip his commitment to another school after taking a visit to Colorado late in the process.

There was some growing buzz that Deion Sanders and the Buffs would be able to sway the 6-foot-8, 365-pounder away from the Ducks.

On Wednesday morning, he officially became a Duck by signing his national letter of intent. Of course, the 4-star OT stirred up the pot while announcing his commitment, before reaffirming that he will attend the University of Oregon.

McRoy initially picks up a Colorado Buffaloes hat and nearly places it on his head, before discarding it from the stage and donning the Oregon Ducks hat. Colorado fans, who already aren’t too fond of Oregon or Dan Lanning, are already taking exception to McCoy’s last-second fakeout.

In 2024, the Ducks are pretty set at the OT position, and LT Josh Conerly will have remaining eligibility in 2025, which is one reason McRoy was seen as a flip candidate. In addition, Colorado is starting from scratch with their O-Line, so McRoy may have received immediate playing time as a Buff.

