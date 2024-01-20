WATCH: Oregon 4-star LB Dylan Williams pulls in acrobatic INT at Polynesian Bowl

If you made it to one of the All-American bowls or all-star games at the high school level, like Friday night’s Polynesian Bowl, then you are obviously a certified talent with a high ceiling at the college level.

If you can find a way to stand out at one of those games, though, then there’s going to be a lot of anticipation for what you can do in the near future.

That’s the case for Oregon Ducks’ incoming linebacker Dylan Williams, who had an impressive interception on Friday night, dropping back into coverage from the inside linebacker spot and rising up high to pick of Isaac Wilson, the younger brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

This is the type of production that Duck fans love to see, since pass coverage from the linebacker spot has been lacking in the past. It looks to be getting better, and the future is bright with Williams coming into the fold.

Here’s a look at the INT, and some of the reaction from Oregon fans online:

What a play from Oregon 4-star LB Dylan Williams at the Polynesian Bowl. Acrobatic INT dropping back into coverage from the ILB spot. pic.twitter.com/fODInRe8vh — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) January 20, 2024

Help is on the way https://t.co/Ld20SJlOZ1 — KDOT 🤩 (@kdotthegoat) January 20, 2024

Dylan Williams interception #PolyBowl — Sean Nelson (@_SeanNelson) January 20, 2024

Oregon LB with the INT https://t.co/swdZuvEoRR — Oregon Recruiting (@duckscrootin) January 20, 2024

This Oregon linebacker class has some dudes. https://t.co/RZfkldXgoB — Erik Skopil (@Erik_Skopil) January 20, 2024

Oregon LB signee Dylan Williams with a big hit to stop Michigan RB signee Micah Ka’apana here at the @polynesiabowl. Fellow future Ducks LB Brayden Platt in on the stop as well. pic.twitter.com/vRV0uOqAr2 — Matt Moreno (@MattRMoreno) January 20, 2024

Oregon LB signees Brayden Platt and Dylan Williams going through warmups at the @polynesiabowl pic.twitter.com/jpp96obemD — Matt Moreno (@MattRMoreno) January 20, 2024

From earlier in the game, Oregon-bound linebacker Dylan Williams with another big play on this interception of Utah QB signee Isaac Wilson @polynesiabowl pic.twitter.com/GIlHUBk7x9 — Matt Moreno (@MattRMoreno) January 20, 2024

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire