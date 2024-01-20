Advertisement

WATCH: Oregon 4-star LB Dylan Williams pulls in acrobatic INT at Polynesian Bowl

Zachary Neel
If you made it to one of the All-American bowls or all-star games at the high school level, like Friday night’s Polynesian Bowl, then you are obviously a certified talent with a high ceiling at the college level.

If you can find a way to stand out at one of those games, though, then there’s going to be a lot of anticipation for what you can do in the near future.

That’s the case for Oregon Ducks’ incoming linebacker Dylan Williams, who had an impressive interception on Friday night, dropping back into coverage from the inside linebacker spot and rising up high to pick of Isaac Wilson, the younger brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson.

This is the type of production that Duck fans love to see, since pass coverage from the linebacker spot has been lacking in the past. It looks to be getting better, and the future is bright with Williams coming into the fold.

Here’s a look at the INT, and some of the reaction from Oregon fans online:

