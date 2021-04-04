How to watch ONE on TNT 1: Fight card, start time, results, odds, live stream for Moraes vs. Johnson

ONE Championship kicks off the most prolific month in its history this week with the first of four straight events on TNT.

Here’s how to watch the Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson flyweight title bout from Singapore.

Broadcast

ONE on TNT 1 takes place Wednesday at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The main card airs on TNT following prelims on B/R Live. The prelims kick off at 8:30 p.m. ET on the B/R Live app. And the main card airs on the TNT cable network at 10 p.m. ET.

Main event

Adriano Moraes

In the main event, flyweight champion Adriano Moraes (18-3) puts his title on the line against longetime UFC champion and challenger Demtrious Johnson (30-3-1). Moraes and Johnson, considered by many to be the greatest flyweight in history, were set to fight in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their title fight till now. Moraes became a three-time ONE flyweight champion in January 2019 when he wrapped up a trilogy with Geje Eustaquio. Moraes won a unanimous decision to get back the belt he lost to Eustaquio in June 2018.

Demetrious Johnson

Johnson spent years in the UFC, where he won the flyweight title in 2012 and defended it 11 straight times over more than five years. He was a nine-time bonus winner in the UFC and broke the record for most consecutive title defenses. He lost the title to Henry Cejudo in a close fight in which nearly half the media outlets tracked by MMA Decisions scored the bout in his favor. Johnson signed with ONE as a free agent and won his first three fights as part of the promotion's flyweight tournament in 2019 to get his shot at Moraes and the title.

Co-main event

Iuri Lapicus

The co-main event is a welterweight fight between 25-year-old Moldova-born standout Iuri Lapicus (14-1) and former UFC and Bellator champion Eddie Alvarez (30-7). Lapicus started his career 14-0, including submission wins over Shannon Wiratchai and Marat Gafurov in his first two ONE bouts to earn a title shot. But this past October, he ran into champion Christian Lee and a first-round knockout put him back in the pack.

Story continues

Eddie Alvarez

He'll try to rebound against Alvarez, who came to ONE in 2019 and was upset by Timofey Nastyukhin. He bounced back in August 2019 with a first-round submission of former ONE champ Eduard Folayang and now will try to make it two straight.

Betting odds

The betting odds at BetMGM have Johnson as a big favorite:

+450 Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson -650

-250 Eddie Alvarez vs. Iuri Lapicus +190

+120 Tyler McGuire vs. Raimond Magomedaliev -150

+275 Mehdi Barghi vs. Oumar Kane -350

Of note, Johnson has not been an underdog since his first fight against Joseph Benavidez at UFC 152 in September 2012 when he won the inaugural UFC flyweight title.

Photos: Best of Demetrious Johnson

[vertical-gallery id=436811] [vertical-gallery id=452640] [vertical-gallery id=466431]

Photos: Best of Eddie Alvarez

[vertical-gallery id=395691] [vertical-gallery id=429013]

Full fight card

The full ONE on TNT 1 fight card is available below. MAIN CARD (TNT, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson – for flyweight title

Eddie Alvarez vs. Iuri Lapicus

PRELIMINARY CARD (B/R Live, 8:30 p.m. ET)

Tyler McGuire vs. Raimond Magomedaliev

Mehdi Barghi vs. Oumar Kane

1

1