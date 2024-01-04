Watch: One Shining Moment but for Bowl Season

If you’re any kind of college sports fan you’re familiar with the song “One Shining Moment” that is played each year as college basketball’s national championship game concludes. It’s cheesy but enjoyable as it recaps all the highs and lows of the NCAA Tournament in roughly three minutes.

What if college football had a similar type thing for bowl season?

Well ask and you shall receive.

Thanks to college football fan Nathan Grella we now have exactly that.

Grella put together highlights from the last few weeks of bowl games and set it to “One Shining Moment”. Sure, the lyrics don’t fit quite right when the song is about basketball and we’re watching football bowl games but Nathan hit it out of the park regardless.

Check out the video below:

One Shining Moment but make it about Bowl Season pic.twitter.com/Hy6WPPWqOc — Nathan Grella (@NathanGrella) January 2, 2024

Awesome job.

