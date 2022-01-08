WATCH: One prominent NBA analyst’s ideal Boston Celtics trade target? Ben Simmons.

“If I were running the Celtics, what I would be trying to do is I’d be calling Daryl Morey every day,” begins ESPN’s Tim Bontemps’ answer to the most pressing question facing the Boston Celtics at present, how to improve the team meaningfully in the midst of yet another disappointing season.

Speaking on a recent episode of the CLNS Media podcast “Celtics Lab,” Bontemps laid out his vision for working with the Philadelphia 76ers to solve lingering issues that have hurt both Atlantic Division teams’ aspirations this season. Can the two old rivals find a way to help each other out with the Celtics offering up enough players and assets to make it worth Philidelphia’s while to move Ben Simmons?

Could Boston secure Simmons without giving up Jaylen Brown or Jayson Tatum?

Watch the clip embedded above to hear Bontemps’ take on how the Celtics should be approaching their trade deadline dealings in this segment from the Celtics Lab podcast, brought to you by CLNS and Celtics Wire!

