WATCH: One-on-one with Rodney Lewis

sam guzman
·1 min read
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Rodney Lewis, the former head coach of the most successful high school boys basketball program in El Paso the last several years, stepped down from his position at Chapin High School last Monday.

Lewis sat down with KTSM 9 Sports Director Sam Guzman to chat about his decision to step down from the role, his time at Chapin, and what’s next for him.

