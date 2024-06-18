WATCH: One-on-one with Rodney Lewis

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Rodney Lewis, the former head coach of the most successful high school boys basketball program in El Paso the last several years, stepped down from his position at Chapin High School last Monday.

Talked w/ Rodney Lewis (@coachlewis40) about his time as the Chapin boys basketball head coach.



The job was one he did not plan on applying for 6 years ago, but strong influences in his life pushed him towards it and the rest is history.



Full story tonight at 10 p.m. on… pic.twitter.com/lbZVVXLLWn — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) June 17, 2024

Lewis sat down with KTSM 9 Sports Director Sam Guzman to chat about his decision to step down from the role, his time at Chapin, and what’s next for him.

