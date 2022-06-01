WATCH: One-on-one with GG Jackson at USA Basketball

USA Basketball conducted their camp and tryouts for their U18 National Team this past week down in Houston, Texas. The team will be competing in the 2022 FIBA U18 Americas Championship in Tijuana, Mexico.

The tournament will take place from June 6-12.

13 members make up the USA Basketball roster, including two UNC basketball recruits. Both 2022 signee Seth Trimble and 2023 five-star commit GG Jackson made the roster, which was announced earlier this week.

While participating in tryouts, Rivals’ Krysten Peek got a chance to sit down with Jackson. The 6-foot-9 forward is the No. 1 ranked player in both the 247Sports and Rivals rankings for 2023.

They discussed his commitment to North Carolina, the selection process for USA Basketball and the upcoming FIBA Americas Championship.

The full interview is below.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.