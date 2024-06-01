WATCH: One-on-one with El Paso Locomotive FC head coach Wilmer Cabrera

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Wilmer Cabrera’s first week at his new job was a wild one.

Cabrera was announced as El Paso Locomotive FC’s new head coach last Monday. He then had full training sessions with the squad on Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday was supposed to be the team’s only travel day, but due to storms, it took the Locos an extra day to arrive in Charleston. The Locos arrived in Charleston on very late Thursday. On Friday, Cabrera led a team he only had two full training sessions with to 2-1 victory over Charleston Battery, the best team in the USL Championship, on the road. It is arguably the biggest upset of the 2024 USL Championship season yet.

With a much calmer week this time around, Cabrera sat down with KTSM 9 Sports Director Sam Guzman to chat about his wild first week on the job, why he decided to take the head coaching job in El Paso, his playing days for the Colombian national soccer team, and what the future of El Paso Locomotive FC looks like in his eyes.

Cabrera and the Locos will be back in action on Saturday night against Birmingham Legion FC at Southwest University Park. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. MT.

