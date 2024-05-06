WATCH: On3’s Drew Galloway talks K-State recruiting on K-Nation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – With the transfer portal and NIL impacting college sports like never before, On3 analyst Drew Galloway breaks down the current recruiting landscape in Manhattan, Kansas.

K-State men’s basketball is in the process of beefing up its 2024-25 roster, but the ‘Cats have lost five former players to the portal and one to the NBA Draft along the way. Big name transfers Clifford Omoruyi and Khalif Battle showed strong interest in K-State before recently committing elsewhere, but Galloway believes Wildcat fans don’t need to freak.

“It’s still early,” Galloway said. “I would say to not worry. I think [K-State] has some others guys in their back pocket that aren’t publicly known about, but I think you’ll see that come across the boards in the next few weeks. I think they have some backup plans.”

In his time as an insider with On3, Galloway says it’s ‘insane’ how much college recruiting, especially recently, has changed. NIL, he says, is a huge factor driving that change.

“It’s a balance,” Galloway said. “NIL at K-State has gotten a lot better in the last few months, and you’re seeing that. I believe Wildcat NIL got to their thousand member mark, which unlocked a one million dollar reward that goes to all sports.”

Galloway also dives deeper into the transfer portal scene and discusses K-State football landing running back Dylan Edwards via the portal. The full interview with Galloway aired in Sunday’s edition of K-Nation.

