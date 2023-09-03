WATCH: Omarion Hampton scores Heels’ first touchdown of 2023

Just one drive into UNC’s 2023 football season, the offense is already looking reminiscent of what so many fans became used to last year.

After a beautiful defensive stand against South Carolina, the Heels marched right down the field at Bank of America Stadium to take a 7-0 lead.

The Gamecocks immediately responded to UNC’s drive, garnering a rushing touchdown of their own from Dakareon Joyner.

UNC’s first touchdown came from its crowded running back room, as sophomore running back Omarion Hampton punched the ball in on third-and-goal. His touchdown capped off a 9-play, 70-yard drive that took all of 3:55.

It’s just one drive, but it’s encouraging for the Tar Heels to see immediate offensive production. With Carolina’s top two receivers in Devontez Walker and Nate McCollum already out, it’ll be extra-helpful if the ground game can generate offense.

Drake Maye is already generating some chemistry with his tight ends, as John Copenhaver caught an 18-yard pass to set up the Hampton touchdown. With approximately six minutes left in the opening quarter, Maye is already 3-3 with 34 yards through the air.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire