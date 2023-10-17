Watch: Omari Thomas discusses Tennessee-Alabama game week

Senior defensive lineman Omari Thomas has appeared in six games for No. 15 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) this season.

The 6-foot-4, 320-pound Thomas has recorded 15 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and one block in 2023.

He has totaled 72 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, four sacks, eight pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one block in 42 games at Tennessee from 2020-23.

Thomas met with media on Tuesday and discussed Tennessee-Alabama game week. The Vols will play at No. 8 Alabama (6-1, 4-0 SEC) on Saturday in Week 8. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised by CBS.

Thomas’ media availability on Tuesday can be watched below.

