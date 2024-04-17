How to watch the Olympic Team Trials for wrestling at Penn State’s Bryce Jordan Center

Happy Valley will host this cycle’s Olympic Team Trials for wrestling to determine who will head to Paris and compete for gold this summer. There are plenty of wrestlers from Penn State’s past and present involved in the team trials.

If you’re looking to go to the Bryce Jordan Center to watch, you may be out of luck. Remaining tickets were very limited as of Wednesday morning.

Here’s everything you need to know in order to follow along with the event from home:

How to watch

When: Session 1, 10 a.m. Friday

Session 2, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Session 3, 10 a.m. Saturday

Session 4, 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park

TV: USA Network (Sessions 2, 4)

Streaming: Peacock (All sessions, including multi-box and individual mat streams)

Broadcast team: Jason Knapp (Play-by-play), Jim Scherr (Analysis), Zora Stephenson (Reporter)

