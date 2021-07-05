Watch Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Crush a Medicine Ball Workout While on Vacation

Photo credit: Mikaela Shiffrin / Instagram

It’s no secret that Olympic athletes are incredibly fit, but Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin just shared a workout video on Instagram that shows just how seriously she takes her training.

In the video, the alpine skier shared that she’s someplace warm celebrating her brother and his fiancé’s upcoming wedding. But of course, she’s still working out hard. “Got back to the salt and sand for the weekend to celebrate my brother and his fiancé’s soon-to-be union! Gotta make the most of it!,” she wrote in the caption. Cut to footage of Mikaela tearing it up at the gym.

Her workout includes planks with her feet strapped into TRX bands, one-legged inverted crunches with her foot on a medicine ball, one-legged squat jumps over kettlebells, and one-legged speed jumps over a battle rope.

And she wasn’t even close to being done. Shiffrin then took things outside, where she tosses a medicine ball before heading back inside for wall slams with a different ball. Then she did weighted squat jumps, weighted side planks, weighted one-legged box jumps, and a series of arm exercises.

Shiffrin doesn’t just go hard at the gym and on the mountain, either—she also eats really well, too. She told Sports Illustrated earlier this year that she tries to eat healthy every day, loading up on lean proteins, salads, and lots of veggies. But when she has a race coming up, she’ll carbo load with a big bowl of pasta. “I feel a lot more energy in every way for the race,” she said. “That’s a theory I believe in.”

Shiffrin doesn’t shy away from carbs in general, telling Good Housekeeping that pasta is her “superfood.” The skier, who aims to have about 3,000 calories a day, also said that she tries to have carbs at every meal.

"They're essential in providing the energy I need, especially on race days that can last 12 hours," she explained. "I wouldn't eat a 1,000-calorie bowl of spaghetti for dinner, but I've always loved pasta and think it's a good addition to any meal and a great base for pretty much any vegetable. It's also great when I have a nervous stomach before race day."

