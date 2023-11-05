Watch Oklahoma State football fans sing to Taylor Swift song after win vs. Sooners

Oklahoma State beat OU 27-24 Saturday in the last Bedlam for the foreseeable future, and Cowboy fans made sure to savor the moment.

With the field at Boone Pickens Stadium filled with fans following the win, music blared from the speakers.

A fitting song was chosen — Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” — and fans sang along.

Watch it here.

They played “we are never getting back together” after Oklahoma State beat Oklahoma in the last Bedlam ever pic.twitter.com/IO5sIpFV6j — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 4, 2023

