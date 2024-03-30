WATCH: Oklahoma Sooners pledge trolls Longhorns during commitment ceremony

The Oklahoma Sooners added their 10th player to the 2025 recruiting class with a pledge from four-star running back Tory Blaylock on Friday.

During a ceremony with family and friends at Atascocita High School in Texas, Blaylock had the hats for Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas on the table.

After sharing some words, Blaylock perused the hats, first picking up a Buckeyes lid. He set down the scarlet, putting it down in favor of the burnt orange Longhorns, which he donned for a moment before switching to the crimson and cream interlocking OU, saying, “Oklahoma baby, Oklahoma.”

It was a moment reminiscent of DeMarco Murray’s All-American Bowl commitment ceremony, where he first picked up the USC Trojans lid before swapping it out for Oklahoma. Like Murray, Blaylock also spurned a team that was closer to his hometown for the Oklahoma Sooners.

18 years ago today: DeMarco Murray committed to OU over USC. A 5-star prospect out of Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Demarco ranked as the No. 22 overall player in the 2006 class. He lived up to the hype, and then some, finishing his career with 390 points, the most by a… pic.twitter.com/PBJErgN2a2 — The REF (@KREFsports) January 7, 2024

Blaylock’s hometown of Humble, Texas is just outside of Houston and just under three hours from Austin. Murray’s hometown of Las Vegas is just under four hours from Los Angeles.

In Blaylock, the Sooners get a running back with great speed and contact balance. He’s a big play waiting to happen and adds another dynamic athlete to the Oklahoma Sooners 2025 recruiting class.

