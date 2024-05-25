Watch: Oklahoma softball's Jayda Coleman robs a Florida State home run in NCAA Tournament

NORMAN — Seminoles’ freshman Jaysoni Beachum had already hurt OU.

Beachum blasted a solo home run in the third to tie Friday's second game of the Norman Super Regional at Love's Field.

Beachum looked like she’d done it again to lead off the fifth, blasting Karlie Keeney's 3-2 pitch deep to center field.

But Jayda Coleman has made a habit of making plays at the wall.

Coleman did it again, timing her leap perfectly to rob Beachum of a second home run and keep the Sooners up 4-1.

More: OU softball live score updates vs Florida State in NCAA Tournament super regional Game 2

Coleman's play became even bigger a batter later when Kalei Harding smashed a solo homer way out down the left-field line to make it 4-2.

Sooners' fans started chanting "Jayda, Jayda" as Coleman celebrated the play with her outfield teammates. The fans chanted Coleman's name again after the inning ended.

Here's the video of Coleman's play:

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Watch: Oklahoma softball's Jayda Coleman robs a Florida State home run