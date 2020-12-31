Watch: Oklahoma jumps to huge lead over Florida in Cotton Bowl

That was beyond fast.

Oklahoma roared to a 14-0 lead in the Cotton Bowl over Florida on Wednesday.

Marvin Mims caught his ninth TD pass of the season to open the scoring.

Heisman finalist Kyle Trask had thrown five picks all year. Make it six as in a Pick-Six.

Tre Norwood grabbed the Trask pass and 45 yards later it was 14-0 after the PAT.

Florida was shorthanded due to opt-outs and other player absences. It only got worse as Trask threw another pick on the Gators’ next drive.

OU was ready and led 17-0 after a field goal following that turnover.