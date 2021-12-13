WATCH: Oklahoma Football provides a look back on the day Brent Venables returned “home”

The Sunday Lincoln Riley left for the USC shook the state of Oklahoma. The response by Joseph Harroz, Joe Castiglione, and Sooners fans was an eruption of emotion a week later with the hiring of Brent Venables.

The Oklahoma Sooners were methodical in their hiring, staying true to their values, and hiring the guy they tabbed as their first choice from the beginning. A week ago Sunday, it started with a report that OU leadership was going to South Carolina. The prevailing thought was that they were on their way to meet with Brent Venables to make him their next head coach. It was a done deal by the afternoon as reports came out that the Sooners were planning on making it official later that night.

By the time Venables arrived in Norman, thousands had descended on the airport where the Sooners’ private jet would welcome Venables home like the long-lost son. Venables was met with what looked like a pep rally the week of homecoming, which, it was in a way.

Sunday night, the Oklahoma Football social media team provided a brief look at Venables’ return to Norman, which felt more like an episode of “Friday Night Lights” than a coaching hire.

In Venables’ first meeting with the team, he can be heard saying, “we are the elite.” That Oklahoma Football is among the elite college football programs in the country.

And after two decades without a national championship and a couple of down years, Venables hopes to return the Sooners to the pinnacle of college football. A national championship win.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions.

Story continues

List