Watch: Oklahoma football posts hype video reliving win vs. Texas in Red River Rivalry game

Oklahoma is riding a high this week, having notched its biggest win of the season so far in the Week 6 Red River Rivalry game against Texas. It was the final game between the two teams as members of the Big 12, and the Sooners pulled out a 34-30 win that featured an epic comeback drive after Texas took the lead late.

To celebrate its win, Oklahoma's social media team posted a video reliving the victory, featuring the pregame hype and everything around the game itself. It starts the way these videos often do — with a "no one believed in us" vibe — before cutting into a mixtape-style highlight reel.

REQUIRED READING: Oklahoma vs. Texas final score, highlights: Sooners win instant classic

What stands out during the cinematic recap is just how often Brent Venables' defense got to Quinn Ewers. Quarterback pressure is a constant when Venables' teams are successful, and Ewers was under constant duress for Texas.

Oklahoma's massive goal-line stand on the 1-yard line was also a heavily featured part of the video, when the Sooners defense stuffed Texas on three straight runs and bottled up a tunnel screen on fourth down.

The end of the video featured Oklahoma's celebration, with defensive back Key Lawrence summing up how the Sooners felt following the game. "I want y'all to know, I been telling y'all stay tuned," Lawrence said as the music faded out. "What are they gonna say now? They say, 'Oh you didn't play nobody you didn't have no competition.' What about now?"

The video then goes to the locker room celebration, which involved a lot of dancing and cigars.

BOWL PROJECTIONS: Oklahoma jumps into College Football Playoff picture

Oklahoma, of course, has good reason to celebrate: The win moved it to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the Big 12, also moving it up five spots in the US LBM Coaches Poll rankings to No. 7. It also solidified the Sooners as a legitimate Big 12 threat while opening up a path to the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma played who was on its schedule up until Texas, and it won those games handily. With Saturday's win, it proved in Year 2 for Venables the Sooners are for real. That is befitting of a nearly eight-minute hype video.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Watch: Oklahoma football posts hype video reliving win vs. Texas