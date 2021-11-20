WATCH: Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey crushes Iowa State QB Brock Purdy

It’s safe to say that Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy is going to remember this hit for quite a while.

In the early going of Saturday’s game against Oklahoma, Purdy rolled to his right but couldn’t find an open receiver. As he waited around for someone to come free, he never saw Sooners defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey bearing down on him.

After bumping the referee out of the way, Winfrey delivered a crushing blow to the Cyclones’ quarterback, eliciting that unmistakable “oooooooh” reaction from the home crowd.

If your favorite NFL team needs a big, athletic defender who can pack a punch, Winfrey just might be their man.

List