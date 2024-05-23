How to Watch the Oilers vs. Stars NHL Western Conference Finals Without Cable

Quick Answer: Stream every Oilers vs. Stars game online with DirecTV Stream, Sling, Hulu + Live TV, or Max + B/R Sports.

The road to “Lord Stanley” is heating up as the Western Conference Championship round kicks off Thursday night. The Dallas Stars are set to host the Edmonton Oilers in what promises to be an exciting matchup. The Oilers enter Thursday night fresh off a hard-fought 3-2 Game 7 victory over Vancouver on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Dallas heads into Game 1 well-rested after nearly a week off following their series-clinching win against Colorado last Friday. Both teams have experienced a Stanley Cup drought for the last quarter-century or more, raising the stakes for what could be an all-time series.

Keep reading for a complete guide on how to stream every Oilers vs. Stars playoff game online, including the TV schedule and other details.

How to Watch Oilers vs Stars Playoff Games Without Cable

No cable? No problem! The 2024 NHL playoff series between the Oilers and Stars will be aired on TNT, which can be streamed live online. Here are some streaming services that offer access to all the playoff action.

Stream Oilers vs Stars on DirecTV Stream

To stream the 2024 Western Conference Finals, try DirecTV Stream. Their Entertainment plan, priced at $79.99/month, includes TNT and over 90 other live channels. Plus, you can start with a risk-free, five-day trial.

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

Stream Oilers vs Stars on Hulu + Live TV

Another great option for streaming the upcoming Oilers vs. Stars series is Hulu + Live TV. For $76.99 per month, you get over 95 live TV channels, including TNT, along with subscriptions to Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu. Get started with their free three-day trial.

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV bundles together Hulu’s on-demand library and over 95 live TV channels, including local channels and almost all popular national channels. Subscriptions also include ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional cost. Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.

Stream Oilers vs Stars on Sling

For a budget-friendly way to watch the Oilers vs Stars, check out Sling. The Sling Orange plan provides access to 32 channels, including TNT for the NHL playoff livestreams. This plan is $40 per month, with a 50% discount on the first month.

Sling

Sling is one of the most affordable live TV streaming services, with packages starting at $40 a month. You can get up to 46 channels in the Sling Orange + Blue plan, plus more with Sling’s add-ons.

Stream Oilers vs Stars on Max + B/R Sports

Since TNT is broadcasting the Oilers vs. Stars series, the MAX + B/R Sports add-on is another streaming option. For $9.99/month for a MAX subscription and an additional $9.99/month for the B/R Sports add-on, you’ll get access to both the on-demand library and live NHL action.

Max

Max (formerly HBO Max) delivers a deep on-demand library of blockbuster movies and exclusive series. Subscriptions range from $9.99 a month to $19.99 a month. You can also get live sports coverage with Max’s new B/R Sports add-on for an additional $9.99 a month.

Can You Get Free Oilers vs Stars Playoff Live Streams?

Take advantage of the free trials from DirecTV Stream and Hulu + Live TV to watch the Oilers vs. Stars playoff games for free for up to eight days. Just remember to cancel your subscription before the trial period ends to avoid any charges.

When Are the Oilers vs Stars Games? 2024 Playoff Series Schedule

The Oilers vs. Stars series begins on Thursday, May 23, at 8:30 PM ET, with a potential Game 7 slated for June 4th. Check out the full schedule below, with all times in ET:

Game 1: Oilers at Stars, Thursday, May 23, 8:30 p.m.

Game 2: Oilers at Stars, Saturday, May 25, 8 p.m.

Game 3: Stars at Oilers, Monday, May 27, 8:30 p.m.

Game 4: Stars at Oilers, Wednesday, May 29, 8:30 p.m.

Game 5*: Oilers at Stars, Friday, May 31, TBD

Game 6*: Stars at Oilers, Sunday, June 2, TBD

Game 7*: Oilers at Stars, Tuesday, June 4, TBD

* If necessary

Be sure to give one of the above streaming services a try to watch the 2024 Oilers vs Stars playoff series online.

