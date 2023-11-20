Watch Ohio State's Dale Bonner, Jamison Battle after beating Western Michigan
Ohio State's Dale Bonner and Jamison Battle speak with reporters after beating Western Michigan on Nov. 19, 2023.
Ohio State's Dale Bonner and Jamison Battle speak with reporters after beating Western Michigan on Nov. 19, 2023.
Ohio State and Michigan flipped spots and Washington moved past Florida State in the latest AP Top 25.
After another woeful loss, Brandon Staley went on the defensive with reporters.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde break down the latest in the Michigan football sign-stealing drama and take a deep dive into what happens at Florida State after QB Jordan Travis’ injury.
Geno Smith returned for Seattle's final drive at SoFi Stadium, but their game-winning field goal attempt was off the mark.
FedEx Field has yet another issue on its hands.
The 49ers are hitting their stride ahead of a critical three-game stretch with two games against the Seahawks another against the Eagles.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
Rookie Zach Charbonnet is the next man up if Walker misses extended time.
Stroud and his draft classmate Will Anderson, whom Houston acquired by trading up with Arizona this past spring, came up big in the victory.
With a game-icing pick 6 against a woeful Panthers team, DaRon Bland once again shows why the Cowboys' defense will be a threat all season
After being benched for two weeks, the Falcons turn back to their 2022 third-round pick.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
There's plenty at stake in the final week of the season.
Verstappen won comfortably, but it was not a straightforward victory.
The top CFP contenders all took care of business on Saturday despite a few close calls.
Washington clinched a spot in the Pac-12 title game with a 22-20 victory over Oregon State.
No. 10 Louisville is headed to the ACC title game for the first time in program history.
Here's how to watch the Washington vs. Oregon State game this week, plus the rest of the Week 12 college football schedule.
The Eagles waived their 1994 first-round draft pick on Thursday. That is not a typo.