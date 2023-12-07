Watch Ohio State's Chris Holtmann after an 84-64 win against Miami (Ohio)
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann's full press conference after a win against Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 6, 2023.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann's full press conference after a win against Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 6, 2023.
A surely satisfying victory for Smart further set expectations for a deep March run at Marquette.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 14. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots.
LaVine's missed Chicago's three previous games.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The Pistons are 10 losses from tying the longest streak in NBA history.
With the milestone in her pocket, Clark next eyes Kelsey Plum's all-time NCAA women's scoring record.
Tagovailoa is leading by a margin of 15,000 votes.
They will go back to their gold Icon Edition uniforms for the semifinal against the Pelicans.
Greenlaw, meanwhile, said he and DiSandro exchanged apologies, while Kyle Shanahan just wants to move on.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports senior NFL reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein as they go behind the scenes and attempt to get to the bottom of the latest storylines around the NFL. The hosts start with the news that Zach Wilson will be the starting quarterback of the New York Jets once again, and the hosts agree it's time we all stop talking about the Jets – they are who they are at this point in the season. Next, Fitz, Charles and Jori dive into the AFC playoff race, as the news of Trevor Lawrence's ankle injury makes the race for the first seed even more complicated. All agree that the Kansas City Chiefs' historic streak of home playoff games is especially important to maintain for them this season. Later, Charles has talked to scouts and people in NFL front offices on the projected top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams and Drake Maye, and he breaks down what he's hearing as far as how the two prospects are seen by NFL organizations on and off the field. The Dallas Cowboys face off against the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a game that has huge implications for the NFC, and the trio break down the potential ramifications of the news that Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appendicitis. Charles and Jori give insight into Dak Prescott's upcoming contract negotiations, as he appears to hold all of the leverage.
The Orioles will be Kimbrel's eighth team, and the 2024 season will be his 15th in the majors.
Mendenhall's teams have won 135 games over his 17 seasons as a head coach.
It makes sense Wilson would be leery and frustrated, but his long-term NFL future is at stake. Also, San Francisco looks scary, Jacksonville looks regretful, and Cleveland looks maxed out.
It's time to take advantage of some strong injury-related trade targets in fantasy hockey leagues.
Jorge Martin uncovers the 10 most valuable backup running backs who should be rostered ahead of the fantasy playoffs.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri breaks down some key matchups at the three money positions that fantasy managers should be aware of.
Golf balls will travel shorter distances starting in 2028 for pros and 2030 for amateurs.
Today's edition includes the latest on Shohei Ohtani's free agency, the "Hughes Bowl," NFL power rankings, and so much more.
Messi is the first men's soccer player to receive the honor.
UConn controlled the glass and made the most of its possessions on a scorching night from the floor.