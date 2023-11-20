Watch Ohio State's Chris Holtmann after a 73-56 win against Western Michigan
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann's full press conference after a 73-56 win against Western Michigan on Nov. 19, 2023.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann's full press conference after a 73-56 win against Western Michigan on Nov. 19, 2023.
Ohio State and Michigan flipped spots and Washington moved past Florida State in the latest AP Top 25.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde break down the latest in the Michigan football sign-stealing drama and take a deep dive into what happens at Florida State after QB Jordan Travis’ injury.
After another woeful loss, Brandon Staley went on the defensive with reporters.
Finally, the Jets made a change at quarterback.
Geno Smith returned for Seattle's final drive at SoFi Stadium, but their game-winning field goal attempt was off the mark.
The Huskies host the Cougars Saturday in their final Pac-12 matchup.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
The Bills have had multiple players suffer scary injuries, dating back to last season.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game.
Arkansas is just 4-7 overall with a 1-6 record in SEC play this season.
FedEx Field has yet another issue on its hands.
With a game-icing pick 6 against a woeful Panthers team, DaRon Bland once again shows why the Cowboys' defense will be a threat all season
Rookie Zach Charbonnet is the next man up if Walker misses extended time.
The Lions are now 8-2 for the first time since 1962.
In addition to the Commanders' Curtis Samuel, Giants cornerback Cor'Dale Flott was also ejected.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers game.
Joey Bosa sustained the injury less than five minutes into the contest.
The Steelers will avoid Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Week 11.
Michigan's win over Maryland on Saturday was quite indicative of its bizarre 2023 season. Another crucial win for the undefeated team — with its head coach nowhere to be seen.